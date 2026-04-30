Bet on Leveraged Energy ETFs on Extended Iran Blockade Worries

Oil prices rallied sharply on April 29, 2026, after reports indicated that U.S. President Donald Trump is planning to maintain the naval blockade on Iran for a prolonged period, as quoted on CNBC.

U.S. Strategy Signals Prolonged Pressure on Iran

According to officials cited by The Wall Street Journal, Trump has opted to continue the blockade strategy rather than escalate military strikes or disengage from the conflict.

The administration has reportedly instructed aides to prepare for a sustained blockade aimed at increasing pressure on Tehran. Reinforcing his stance, Trump warned Iran in a Truth Social post, urging the country to “get smart soon” and criticizing its leadership for failing to act conclusively.

Negotiations Stall as Strait of Hormuz Remains Blocked

Efforts to revive negotiations have stalled in recent days. Iran has refused to reopen the Strait of Hormuz until the U.S. lifts its blockade. Tehran’s control over the key shipping route has disrupted oil exports from the Middle East, intensifying supply concerns in global energy markets.

UAE’s Exit from OPEC Adds to Market Uncertainty

Market participants are also assessing the impact of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) following the United Arab Emirates’ unexpected decision to exit the group, as quoted on CNBC.

Despite structural shifts within OPEC, analysts emphasize that oil price movements will largely depend on developments in the Persian Gulf—particularly the timeline for restoring flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

Until then, geopolitical tensions are expected to remain the dominant force shaping the energy market outlook.

Leveraged Energy ETFs in Focus

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few leveraged energy ETFs that may be tapped to ride out the recent winning momentum in oil prices.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X ETF GUSH, Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X ETF ERX, Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X ETF DRIP, ProShares Ultra Energy DIG and MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. 3x Leveraged ETN OILU are some of the ETFs that can be tapped with a short-term view.

Note that these funds run the risk of huge losses compared to traditional funds in fluctuating or seesawing markets. Further, their performance could vary significantly from the actual performance of their underlying index over a longer period when compared to a shorter period (such as weeks or months).

Investors should thus note that these products are suitable only for short-term traders as these are rebalanced on a daily basis. Further, liquidity can be a big problem as it can make the products more expensive than they appear.





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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.