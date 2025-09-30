bet-at-home.com (XTRA:ACX) Price Target Decreased by 18.52% to 5.61

The average one-year price target for bet-at-home.com (XTRA:ACX) has been revised to 5,61 € / share. This is a decrease of 18.52% from the prior estimate of 6,88 € dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5,56 € to a high of 5,78 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 111.70% from the latest reported closing price of 2,65 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in bet-at-home.com. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 4.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACX is 0.13%, an increase of 6.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.73% to 30,235K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,985K shares representing 56.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,457K shares , representing an increase of 38.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACX by 54.29% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,345K shares representing 47.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,875K shares , representing an increase of 14.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACX by 10.45% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,991K shares representing 42.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 2,574K shares representing 36.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,640K shares , representing a decrease of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACX by 21.93% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,087K shares representing 29.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,735K shares , representing an increase of 16.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACX by 15.73% over the last quarter.

