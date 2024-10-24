Bet Big on AI Software Stocks & ETFs for Long Term Opportunity

The growth potential of software companies is immense as it is the next big thing in the artificial intelligence (AI) opportunity. The AI software market is expected to grow significantly, with the International Data Corporation (IDC) forecasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.6% from 2023 to 2028. Here are some key reasons why AI software companies have a high growth potential:

Increasing AI Adoption Across Industries

AI is being adopted across various sectors such as healthcare, finance, retail, manufacturing, and more. Industries are deploying AI for automation, decision-making, predictive analytics, and personalized customer experiences. This fast adoption opens up vast opportunities for AI software companies to develop customized solutions. AI applications like machine learning, natural language processing, and computer vision are becoming increasingly valuable.

Cloud Computing and AI Integration

The growth of cloud computing has provided AI software companies with scalable infrastructure, enabling them to offer AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS). Major cloud platforms like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud have integrated AI tools, helping companies scale faster by reducing hardware and infrastructure costs.

Ever-Remaining Demand of AI Software

Unlike AI hardware, which is a one-time sale, meaning demand would wane at some point of time, AI software is sold on a subscription basis. This indicates the demand for AI software will stay always (read: What Lies Ahead for Semiconductor ETFs: Boom or Gloom?).

Innovation in AI Technologies

Breakthroughs in AI technologies, such as generative AI, reinforcement learning, and neuromorphic computing, are pushing the boundaries of what's possible. AI software companies focusing on these cutting-edge technologies have the potential to lead in innovation, attracting investments and market share.

Cathie Wood Bets Big on AI Software Stocks

Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Investment Management, has invested money into leading AI software start-ups like OpenAI, Anthropic, and xAI through the Ark Venture Fund. Plus, Ark's ETFs hold several publicly traded AI software stocks like Meta Platforms META, Tesla TSLA, and Microsoft MSFT (read: Cathie Wood Bets Big on Amazon Stock: Should You Buy ETFs?).

AI Software Stocks in Focus

C3.ai ( AI )

C3.ai Inc. is an enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. Demand for C3.ai's software is rising fast. During the recent fiscal 2025 first quarter (ended July 31), the company closed 51 agreements through its partner network, which includes Alphabet's Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft Azure. That marked a huge 151% increase from the year-ago period.

Microsoft ( MSFT )

This member of “Magnificent 7” is one of the largest broad-based technology providers in the world. The company dominates the PC software market with more than 73% of the market share for desktop operating systems. The company is investing huge in AI initiatives. The company is expected to report earnings on Oct. 30, 2024 (read: Can Q3 Earnings Fuel a New Rally in "Mag 7" ETFs?).

Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.

AI Software ETFs in Focus

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF ( IGV )

The underlying S&P North American Expanded Technology Software Index comprises of North American equities in the software industry and select North American equities from interactive home entertainment and interactive media and services industries. The fund charges 41 bps in fees.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF ( XSW )

The underlying S&P Software & Services Select Industry Index represents the software sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Stock Market Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the U.S. common stocks listed on the NYSE, AMEX, NASDAQ National Market and NASDAQ Global Select Market. The Software Index is a modified equal weight index. The fun charges 35 bps in fees.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW): ETF Research Reports

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV): ETF Research Reports

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.