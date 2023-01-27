Bestway buys 3.45% Sainsbury's stake, not considering offer

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - British retailer Bestway Group has purchased or agreed to buy a 3.45% stake in Sainsbury's SBRY.L but said it is not considering an offer for the supermarket group.

Bestway, which started as a chain of convenience stores, said it is the UK's seventh largest family-owned business with turnover of about 4.5 billion pounds ($5.6 billion).

($1 = 0.8085 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by William James)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.