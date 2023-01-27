Bestway buys 3.45% Sainsbury's stake but not considering offer

January 27, 2023 — 02:30 am EST

Written by James Davey for Reuters

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Privately owned retail group Bestway has amassed a 3.45% stake in Sainsbury's SBRY.L but said it is not considering a takeover offer for Britain's second largest supermarket group.

Bestway, which describes itself as the seventh largest family-owned business in the United Kingdom with turnover of about 4.5 billion pounds ($5.57 billion), said on Friday it intends to hold its shares in Sainsbury's for investment purposes and looks forward to supporting the executive management team.

It said it may look to make further market purchases of Sainsbury's shares from time to time, subject to availability and price.

"Bestway Group confirms that it is not considering an offer for Sainsbury's," it said.

Sainsbury's noted Bestway's announcement.

"We will engage with Bestway Group in line with our normal interactions with shareholders," it said.

($1 = 0.8082 pounds)

