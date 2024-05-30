Beston Global Food Director Concludes Tenure

Beston Global Food Company Ltd (AU:BFC) has released an update.

Kevin Reid has ended his tenure as a director of Beston Global Food Company Limited, as of May 30, 2024, and held 1,000,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares at the time he left. The company has complied with ASX listing rule 3.19A.3 by disclosing this information. No further interests in securities or contracts were reported by the departing director.

