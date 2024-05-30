News & Insights

Beston Global Announces Director’s Departure

May 30, 2024 — 06:41 pm EDT

Beston Global Food Company Ltd (AU:BFC) has released an update.

Beston Global Food Company Limited has announced that Cheryl Hayman ceased to be a director of the company as of May 30, 2024. The final director’s interest notice revealed that Hayman had no registered securities but had an indirect interest in 1,000,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares through the Hayman Family Superannuation Fund.

