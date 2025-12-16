BESTINVER SECURITIES Maintains Vidrala (VDRFF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, BESTINVER SECURITIES maintained coverage of Vidrala (OTCPK:VDRFF) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vidrala. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VDRFF is 0.14%, an increase of 4.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 1,573K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 311K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 345K shares , representing a decrease of 10.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VDRFF by 17.24% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 194K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 210K shares , representing a decrease of 8.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VDRFF by 5.42% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 134K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VDRFF by 5.60% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 129K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 77K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.