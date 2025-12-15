BESTINVER SECURITIES Maintains Almirall (LBTSF) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, BESTINVER SECURITIES maintained coverage of Almirall (OTCPK:LBTSF) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 78.04% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Almirall is $16.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.69 to a high of $21.59. The average price target represents an increase of 78.04% from its latest reported closing price of $9.51 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Almirall is 1,012MM, a decrease of 6.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Almirall. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LBTSF is 0.03%, an increase of 0.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.28% to 84K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 58K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares , representing a decrease of 20.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LBTSF by 9.86% over the last quarter.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBTSF by 0.84% over the last quarter.

MFDX - PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBTSF by 5.53% over the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing a decrease of 49.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBTSF by 56.55% over the last quarter.

JAJDX - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LBTSF by 8.54% over the last quarter.

