Bestbe Holding Updates Share Capital and Investment Strategy

GEQUITY S.p.A. (IT:BES) has released an update.

Bestbe Holding S.p.A. has updated its share capital following the conversion of convertible bonds, adding 169,147 new ordinary shares worth EUR 50,000. The company focuses on sustainable investments in small and medium enterprises with high growth potential, particularly in the services and innovative sectors. This strategy aligns with their goal to create long-term value through a sustainable finance model.

