Bestbe Holding Updates and Strategic Appointments

Bestbe Holding S.p.A., formerly Gequity S.p.A., has released the minutes from its recent shareholders’ meeting, highlighting updates to its Articles of Association. Additionally, Dr. Lorenzo Scippa has been appointed as the executive responsible for preparing the company’s accounting documents. The company, listed on Euronext Milan, focuses on investing in innovative small to medium-sized enterprises that emphasize sustainability and growth.
