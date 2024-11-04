BestBe Holding Strengthens Financial Position with Strategic Moves

GEQUITY S.p.A. (IT:BES) has released an update.

BestBe Holding S.p.A., formerly Gequity, has succeeded in balancing its financial debt through effective renegotiation strategies and the sale of its Education segment. As of September 2024, the company reports a decrease in net financial debt, reflecting improved financial stability and strategic consolidation efforts. These moves may indicate a more robust financial position for the company moving forward.

