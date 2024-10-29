Bestbe Holding Appoints New CEO and Adopts New Voting Rules

GEQUITY S.p.A. (IT:BES) has released an update.

Bestbe Holding S.p.A. has appointed Alberto Girotti as Chairman and CEO, while also adopting regulations for increased voting rights. The company is focused on sustainable investments in SMEs with high growth potential, particularly in the services sector, promoting sustainability and well-being. This reflects Bestbe Holding’s commitment to integrating financial analysis with environmental, social, and governance considerations.

For further insights into IT:BES stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.