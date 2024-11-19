Bestbe Holding Announces Share Capital Change

GEQUITY S.p.A. (IT:BES) has released an update.

Bestbe Holding S.p.A., formerly Gequity, has announced a change in its share capital following the conversion of convertible bonds. The company, listed on Euronext Milan, focuses on sustainable investments in small and medium enterprises with high growth potential. Bestbe Holding emphasizes investments in innovative companies that promote sustainability and well-being.

