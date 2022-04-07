Bestar Recalls 180,000 Wall Beds After One Women Dies

(RTTNews) - Over 180,000 Bestar wall beds sold across the U.S. and Canada have been recalled after one person got killed and another 68 people got injured.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled Bestar wall beds can detach from the wall and fall onto those nearby, posing serious impact and crush hazard.

The recall involves the Nebula, PUR, Versatile, Edge, Cielo, Audrea, Lumina, Orion and Novello Full and Queen Wall Beds. The beds were sold online at Wayfair.com, Costco.com, Cymax.com and Amazon.com. The beds were sold from June 2014 through March 2022 for between $1,650 and $2,200.

In July 2018, a 79-year-old woman died after a Bestar wall bed fell on her, injuring her spine. Bestar has received reports of 60 additional incidents resulting in bruising and other injuries from the wall beds detaching and hitting consumers.

The company has asked customers to immediately stop using the recalled wall beds and consult the communication they received from Bestar. Consumers who are uncertain whether their wall bed needs to be reinstalled are entitled to a free inspection.

If the bed requires reinstallation, consumers are advised to use a professional installer. Bestar will reimburse consumers for the reinstallation cost and expects that cost to range from $170 - $207 for Above Top Shelf wall beds or $338 - $414 for Below Top Shelf wall beds.

