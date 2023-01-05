Best & Worst Performing ETFs of 2022

2022 was a brutal year for stocks and bonds. The S&P 500 fell 19%, its worst performance since 2008. The Dow fared the best of the major indexes, losing “only” about 9%.

The Nasdaq plunged 33%, as many earlier high-flying stocks were beaten down. The tech-heavy index underperformed the broader benchmark by the biggest margin since 2002, per WSJ.

The iShares MSCI Turkey ETF TUR was the top performing unleveraged ETF with a gain of over 100%. Domestic investors piled into Turkish stocks as inflation surged to over 80%. The central bank shocked global experts by continuing interest rate cuts to boost growth even as the lira slumped almost 30% against the dollar.

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF PFIX, which seeks to hedge interest rate movements arising from rising long-term interest rates and to benefit from market stress when fixed income volatility increases, gained over 90%.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF OIH returned about 66% as many oilfield services companies like Schlumberger SLB and Halliburton HAL reported blockbuster profits.

Crypto and blockchain related ETFs were among the worst performing areas as Bitcoin plunged about 65% last year. The Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF (RIGZ), which liquidated yesterday, was down 87%.

Cannabis stocks and ETFs suffered from Democrats’ failure to pass any banking reforms for marijuana companies. With a Republicans House majority now, there is little hope of any legal reforms over the next two years.

To learn more, please watch the short video above.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Halliburton Company (HAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH): ETF Research Reports

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR): ETF Research Reports

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.