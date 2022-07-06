Best & Worst Performing ETFs of 1H22

The first half of the year was very challenging for investors with stocks, bonds and almost all other asset classes delivering their worst returns in decades. Even many traditional safe-haven assets did not provide any refuge to investors.

The S&P 500 SPY fell 21%, its worst first half performance in fifty years, the Dow DIA was down more than 15% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq QQQ plunged almost 30%.

As inflation has been soaring all over the world, mainly due to disruptions caused by the war and the pandemic, the sell-off was global.

Commodities, particularly oil and natural gas, were among the best performers, as they benefitted from disruptions caused by the war. Energy was the best performing sector with a gain of 29%. In fact, it was the only S&P sector in the green.

The United States Gasoline Fund UGA and the Elements Rogers International Commodity Index-Energy ETN RJN surged more than 65% during the first half.

Consumer discretionary was the worst performing sector with a loss of 32%. Russian ETFs topped the list of worst performers as their stocks were kicked out of emerging market benchmarks and became almost worthless.

Cryptocurrencies have suffered a brutal sell-off with bitcoin down more than 60% year-to-date. Blockchain and miner stocks that are levered plays on cryptocurrencies were also down a lot.

The Global X Blockchain ETF BKCH and the VanEck Digital Transformation ETF DAPP were among the ETFs that lost more than 70%.

