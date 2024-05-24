Best World Raises Exit Offer Price for Shareholders

Best World International Limited (SG:CGN) has released an update.

Best World International Limited has announced an increased final exit offer price of S$2.56 per share to its shareholders, a move justified by the company’s recent financial review and strong cash position. This revised offer represents an attractive premium over the historical trading prices and is presented as a compelling opportunity for shareholders to cash out amidst market volatility without additional costs.

