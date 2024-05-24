News & Insights

Best World International Holds Successful AGM

Best World International Limited (SG:CGN) has released an update.

Best World International Limited successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 26, 2024, with key executives in attendance including Co-Chairmen Dr. Dora Hoan and Dr. Doreen Tan, alongside other directors and shareholders. The meeting, held at the Mapletree Business City in Singapore, was chaired by Executive Director Mr. Huang Ban Chin, who also introduced the directors present. The Notice of the meeting was acknowledged without the need for a formal reading.

