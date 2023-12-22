It doesn’t matter if you’re going to a holiday celebration, a gift exchange, having dinner with friends, or visiting family, don’t show up without a gift in hand. Shop Walmart, Amazon, Costco or Target for all the best last-minute Christmas deals.
- Amazon's Last-Minute Christmas Deals
- Amazon's Last-Minute Christmas Toy Shop Deals
- Target's Last-Minute Christmas Deals
- Walmart's Last-Minute Christmas Deals
- Costco's Last-Minute Christmas Deals
Here are our picks for the 20 best White Elephant Christmas gifts under $25 for the season. And if you need to return anything, here's a list of all the major retailers and their return policies.
- Orastone Rechargeable Hand Warmer - 20% off, now $23.99 on Amazon
- Mini Scentifier Fan Diffuser - 10% off, now $11.69 at Target
- Kids Headquarters Kids' 4-piece Set - $19.99 at Costco
- LEGO 2 Fast 2 Furious Race Car Building Kit - save $4.99 now $20 at Walmart
- Dash 16 Cup Electric Popcorn Maker - 9% off, now $19.99 at Target
- CPLA Moon Lamp - 28% off - now $15.78 on Amazon
- Mainstays Fleece Heated Throw Blanket - save $5.03, now $17.73 at Walmart
- The Fruit Company Classic 5-box Tower - save $10, now $39.99 at Costco
- Vibrant Mattress Dog Bed - save $2.79 - now $19.97 at Walmart
- FunFamz The Original Spider Prank Box - save 20%, now $19.98 on Amazon
- Noise Sound Machine - save 20%, now $19.19 on Amazon
- Yankee Candle Balsam & Cedar - save $19.38, now $16.88 at Walmart
- Crayola Imagination Art Coloring Set - save $3.05, now $19.92 at Walmart
- Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Hand Mixer - 22% off, now $17.99 at Target
- KitchenSmith by Bella 6qt Manual Slow Cooker - 25% off, now $14.99 at Target
- GATGOODS Gravity Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set - now $24.99 on Amazon
- FORICH Soft Insulated Backpack Cooler - 36% off, now $22.99 on Amazon
- YETI Rambler 10 oz Wine Tumbler - your price $25 on Amazon
- Owala FreeSip 24oz Stainless Steel Water Bottle - save 20%, now 22.39 at Target
- Ionvac Floor and Carpet Vacuum Cleaner - save $24.83, now $24.17 at Walmart
Don’t forget…you can always buy a gift card for that special person, but admit it, opening up a package wrapped in bright and sparkly paper is so much nicer! Hurry, the holidays are right around the corner.
