Best Ways To Use the 50/30/20 Rule on a Fixed Income

The 50/30/20 rule is a popular budgeting method that suggests you allocate 50% of your income to needs, 30% to wants, and 20% toward savings. While the rule works for many people, those relying on Social Security, disability benefits or a pension face unique challenges when applying to this rule.
However, once you understand how to adapt it to your specific situation, budgeting becomes easier. Here are the best ways to use the 50/30/20 rule when you’re on a fixed income.
Recalculate Your ‘Needs’ Based on Your Priorities
When you’re on a fixed income, the 50% income allocation rule may not make sense. Instead of sticking to it, recalculate your essential expenses to determine what percentage of your income it takes. This can include anything from rent to groceries, utilities, insurance, and prescriptions.
If your needs take up more than 50%, that’s okay. The goal is to ensure that you cover all your needs first.
Shrink the ‘Wants’ Allocation Without Cutting Joy
Find ways to cut the 30% you should allocate to wants, but don’t deprive yourself of things that bring joy. Be creative. Cook meals at home instead of dining out. Swap cable for streaming. Consider shared experiences that cost less per person or free community activities. The goal is to still have money set aside for fun, but in a more thoughtful, affordable way.
Build Emergency Savings Even With Small Amounts
You don’t have to allocate 20% toward savings and debt repayment. Even if you allocate 5% or 10% of your income to build an emergency fund, consistency matters more than the amount.
Set up automatic transfers to your savings account, no matter how small. If you’re managing debt, focus on the highest-interest balance first.
