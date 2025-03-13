Best Way to Spend $200, According to TikTok

TikTok offers an unlimited number of suggestions on how to spend your money between posts and their shop. While you’ll have to decide for yourself what’s actually worth spending $200 on, you’ll find plenty of fun ideas on the popular video platform.

The guide below explores some of the best ways to spend $200, according to TikTok.

Groceries at Aldi

TikToker @kanequaandmalakai suggests spending your $200 on groceries at Aldi. The budget-friendly grocery store chain is known for offering affordable price points, which allows shoppers to stretch out their funds. In the video, they spent $200 on chicken breasts, sausage brats, organic ground beef, seaweed, chicken broth, seasoned frozen potatoes, many different kinds of frozen vegetables, frozen shrimp, lunch meat and more.

Generally, Aldi is a good option for grocery shoppers on a budget. Although the store usually offers a limited selection of items, you’ll often find low prices to help you make the most of your grocery budget.

Skincare at Ulta

TikToker @jc.spamaccount suggests spending your $200 on a beauty haul from Ulta. In the video, they obtained cotton balls, Coach perfume, too Faced makeup, e.l.f makeup, CeraVe moisturizing cream, mascara and more.

Many commenters on the video noted that Ulta is known for offering great products at a good price point. Many suggested that a similar haul at Sephora would cost significantly more.

Invest in Index Funds

If you have $200 to spend, consider buying an index fund. TikToker @calltoleap suggests buying an exchanged-traded fund (ETF), which essentially includes a stake in a range of stocks. When you buy and hold index funds, you can build wealth over the long term.

Although you won’t get to hold a physical item, buying index funds consistently can help you build a brighter financial future.

OpenRun Pro Mini Premium Headphones

TikToker @klgroez suggests buying OpenRun Pro Mini Premium Sport Headphones. At under $200, you can snag this useful tech without breaking the bank.

For many fitness enthusiasts, these headphones will come in handy without too much strain on your budget.

A Drone

TikToker @dasdroneguy suggests purchasing a mini drone with your $200. In the video, they suggest the DJI Mini 2 SE. Not only is it a relatively affordable drone priced under $200, but it also offers plenty of features to help you make the most of your new toy.

A New Winter Coat

For anyone still dealing with winter, TikToker @jessicaxalexis suggests spending less than $200 on a new coat from One Quince. In the video, they point out that it’s long, 700_ down, and water repellent. All in all, it could be a great buy for your closet.

New Shoes

A new pair of shows can help you elevate your look. TikToker @xaviercmpll suggests Asics Gel-Kayano 14s in their video. Of course, if these shoes aren’t a good fit for your style, there are plenty of other shoe options out there for under $200.

Wardrobe Basics

Opting to buy wardrobe basics for your closet can make it easier to get dressed every day. TikToker @hannahchody shares several high-quality basic pieces in her closet that you can buy for under $200 in this video. The suggestions include Eterne shirts, vintage jeans, Adidas shoes, stud earrings, blazers or a new purse.

Takeaway

You’ll find plenty of ways to spend money on TikTok. Before you part with your hard-earned money, confirm the splurge makes sense for your financial situation.

