Best Way to Invest in Gold Right Now—What Smart Money Is Doing

Gold and gold sector stocks have delivered a historic performance in 2025, with gold prices surging more than 55% year-to-date and blowing past the $4,300 per ounce level in a rally that has captured global attention. But after a breathtaking run, the market has taken a sharp pause. The recent price pullback has left investors at a crossroads, asking whether the bull run has ended or if this is simply a strategic pause in a much larger move.

Evidence suggests the forces driving gold are stronger than ever. The market is being powered by more than just short-term reactions to geopolitical news. A profound shift is underway, driven by a Great Debasement trade, where gold is re-emerging as a crucial monetary asset in an uncertain world. For investors who understand this new reality, the current correction represents a significant opportunity.

The Why: A Structural Shift to Hard Assets

At the heart of gold’s renewed strength is the concept of currency debasement, which is the steady erosion of a currency's purchasing power. In an environment of persistent government deficit spending and expanding central bank balance sheets, institutional investors are increasingly viewing gold as a necessary long-term hedge against a potential decline in the value of fiat currencies like the U.S. dollar.

This strategic shift is reinforced by the actions of the world’s most powerful financial institutions: central banks. They are buying gold at a historic pace, with global central banks adding a massive 415 tons to their reserves in the first half of 2025 alone. Nations like China and Poland have been consistent buyers in a deliberate, multi-year strategy to diversify their holdings. This activity is so significant that gold has reportedly overtaken the Euro to become the second-largest global reserve asset. This consistent, large-scale buying provides a strong and durable floor for the gold price.

This powerful long-term outlook is gaining traction on Wall Street. Analysts at major institutions like Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) have put forth models suggesting that these fundamental trends could ultimately propel gold toward the $6,000 per ounce level. This forecast is based on the idea that gold is being re-valued not just as an inflation hedge, but as a true monetary asset in a world with few reliable alternatives.

The How: 2 Core Strategies for the New Gold Era

Investors have two primary paths to gain exposure to this long-term trend, each with a distinct investment profile. The choice depends on an investor's goals, whether they seek a stable hedge, accelerated growth, or a combination of the two.

The Anchor: Direct Price Exposure via SPDR Gold Trust

For investors who want to track the price of gold directly, the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA: GLD) is the most straightforward and liquid option. The gold trust is a physically-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), meaning it holds allocated gold bars in secure vaults. Each share of the ETF represents a fractional ownership stake in that gold. With over $140 billion in assets under management (AUM), it is the industry benchmark.

Strategy: Ideal for investors using gold as a core portfolio hedge. The fund is designed to mirror the performance of the metal, providing a stabilizing anchor.

Ideal for investors using gold as a core portfolio hedge. The fund is designed to mirror the performance of the metal, providing a stabilizing anchor. Key Metrics: It offers immense liquidity and a competitive expense ratio of 0.40%.

It offers immense liquidity and a competitive expense ratio of 0.40%. Investor Sentiment: Recent market action shows strong conviction. During the week of the price pullback ending Oct. 17, investors poured over $1.7 billion into the ETF, signaling they were using the dip as a buying opportunity.

The Engine: Leveraged Growth via Gold Miners

For investors seeking higher returns and who are comfortable with more volatility, investing in the companies that mine gold offers a path to amplified gains. This is due to operational leverage. Because mining companies have fixed costs, a modest increase in gold prices can lead to a much larger percentage increase in their profitability.

A prime example is Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM), the world's largest gold producer. The company’s exceptional financial strength helps mitigate the inherent risks of the mining sector.

Financial Strength: Newmont recently posted a record $1.7 billion in quarterly free cash flow. It maintains a fortress balance sheet with an exceptionally low net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of just 0.1x.

Newmont recently posted a record $1.7 billion in quarterly free cash flow. It maintains a fortress balance sheet with an exceptionally low net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of just 0.1x. Shareholder Returns: Management is deploying its capital to aggressively reward investors, maintaining a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share and authorizing an additional $3.0 billion for its share repurchase program.

Management is deploying its capital to aggressively reward investors, maintaining a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share and authorizing an additional $3.0 billion for its share repurchase program. Analyst View: Wall Street holds a Moderate Buy consensus rating on the stock, reflecting a positive outlook on its operational excellence and financial discipline. It is important to note that in early October 2025, the stock saw a surge in new bullish ratings, which were often accompanied by upgraded price targets.

For investors who prefer a built-in diversification strategy, the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA: GDX) offers a compelling alternative. With nearly $24 billion in assets, this ETF holds a basket of the world's leading mining companies, including Newmont and Barrick Gold, providing broad exposure to the sector's leveraged upside.

Positioning for the Next Phase

The fundamental case for gold has evolved. The market is now defined by the durable trends of central bank buying and deep-seated concerns over the long-term stability of fiat currencies. When viewed through this lens, the recent price correction appears less like a warning sign and more like a strategic window for investors to establish or add to their positions.

The powerful drivers supporting gold remain firmly in place. By choosing between the direct exposure of an ETF like the SPDR Gold Trust or the leveraged growth potential of miners like Newmont and the VanEck Gold Miners ETF, investors can align their strategy with their financial goals and position themselves for the next potential phase of this historic bull market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.