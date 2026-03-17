The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $900 Right Now

Key Points

Amazon remains a powerhouse, and its cloud computing segment is getting bigger.

Moody's and American Express are financial stocks that fit the Buffett mold.

Buffett led Berkshire Hathaway into newspapers -- and into Japanese stocks, too.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon ›

I will always be a fan of Warren Buffett and his buy-and-hold style of investing in quality companies. Through his 60-year run as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett led the conglomerate to incredible growth, with a compounded annual return of 19.9% that nearly doubled the performance of the S&P 500.

I'm glad that Buffett's legacy is continuing under the new leadership of his trusted lieutenant, Greg Abel, who took the reins this year when Buffett stepped down from the CEO's chair at age 95. What an incredible career.

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That's why I'm going to continue tracking Buffett's portfolio and identify some of the best stocks to buy. If you have $900 to spare, here are nine Buffett stocks that are worth an investment. Put $100 in each of them, using fractional shares.

Amazon

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is the biggest company on this list, powered by its dominant e-commerce business and its fast-growing Amazon Web Services cloud computing component. Amazon became a household name through e-commerce, but it's getting a lot more money from AWS these days, which is why I'm interested in Amazon stock.

AWS is growing in importance as companies seek to move computing operations to cloud environments, which are cheaper than building their own infrastructure to handle things like artificial intelligence and high-performance computing workloads. AWS revenue was $128.7 billion in 2025, up 20% from a year ago and netting operating income of $45.6 billion. E-commerce generated $588.19 billion in sales, but only $36.36 billion in income.

American Express

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is, in my opinion, the best credit card company stock to buy. Buffett obviously favors it as well, as Berkshire owns a 22.1% stake in AmEx, but only a 0.4% stake in Mastercard and Visa.

I like American Express because of its position in the market -- it caters to businesses and more affluent consumers, which means it can charge a bundle for its cards. It unveiled an upgraded platinum card last year with a whopping $895 annual membership fee.

I also like it because it has a revenue stream that Mastercard and Visa can't touch. AmEx issues personal loans, and brought in $4.5 billion in net interest income in the fourth quarter, up 12% from a year ago.

The New York Times Company

You may not remember that Buffett is a longtime fan of newspapers and media companies. As a self-proclaimed newspaper "addict," Buffett led Berkshire to own more than 30 newspapers, including his hometown Omaha World-Herald. But Berkshire sold BH Media Group to Lee Enterprises in 2020 as circulation and advertising declined.

However, in the last quarter of Buffett's tenure as Berkshire's CEO, he put his company back in the newspaper business with an investment in The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT). Berkshire owns more than 5 million shares of the company, for a 3.2% stake.

The New York Times isn't immune from industry challenges, but it's in a much better position to navigate them. It added 450,000 net digital-only subscribers in the fourth quarter, bringing its subscriber base to 12.78 million, and saw digital advertising revenues increase nearly 25% from a year ago.

Moody's

You've likely heard of Moody's (NYSE: MCO), but it's never at the top of mind when you consider investments. I think it should be. Moody's is best known for its credit ratings, which indicate the financial health of companies, governments, and debt securities. It's a big deal when a government or company slips in Moody's ratings because it means higher borrowing costs in the future.

Revenue in 2025 was $7.71 billion, up from $7.08 billion the year before. Net income rose 19% to $2.45 billion, and earnings per share jumped 21% to $13.67. Berkshire owns 24.7 million shares of Moody's stock for a 13.9% stake.

The five Japanese trading houses

Berkshire Hathaway took a position in five Japanese trading houses in 2019. These conglomerates work in a variety of fields, including energy, real estate, financial services, healthcare, and consumer companies, much like Berkshire itself.

Berkshire initially took positions of about 5% each in these five companies -- Itochu (OTC: ITOCF), Marubeni (OTC: MARUY) (OTC: MARUF), Mitsubishi (OTC: MSBHF), Mitsui (OTC: MITSF) (OTC: MITSY), and Sumitomo (OTC: SSUMY) (OTC: SSUMF) -- with a combined value of about $6.3 billion. But Berkshire has been slowly adding to its positions, as each stake is now more than 8% and has a combined value of $41 billion.

Buffett has said that Berkshire will invest in these companies for decades, and I expect that to continue even as Buffett enjoys his well-earned retirement.

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American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Patrick Sanders has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, Mastercard, Moody's, The New York Times Co., and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.