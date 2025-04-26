The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $8,100 Right Now

It's not difficult to find stocks likely to go up if the tariff dispute is resolved with a series of trade deals, but what if you want to be a bit defensive and buy some stocks with relatively less exposure to potential tariffs or even some upside exposure? Where better to look for them than among Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway holdings?

Here's why beverage king Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), building materials maker Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX), and swimming pool specialist Pool Corp. (NASDAQ: POOL) are worth buying right now to diversify a portfolio.

Why $8,100 in stocks?

Appreciating that $8,100 is an odd figure, it was selected because the average 40-year-old investor has roughly $162,000 in stocks, and a position in one of these stocks of $8,100 would be equivalent to about 5% of the total portfolio. That's a decent amount to buy a little "insurance."

Coca-Cola remains a longtime Buffett holding

The main drawing points of Coca-Cola, the perennial Warren Buffett holding, are its 2.8% dividend yield and relative safety in the current market. As management outlined on anearnings callin February, Coca-Cola tends to produce and sell locally. As such, it's relatively insulated from the impact of cross-border tariffs.

In addition, its exposure to increased packaging costs -- from, say, tariffs on aluminum -- isn't significant, as the metal is only a small part of its cost component. Its core sparkling soft drink business is also relatively immune to an economic slowdown. It all adds up to make Coca-Cola a safe place to park money in the current environment.

Louisiana-Pacific could be a net winner from tariffs

Louisiana-Pacific, which specializes in engineered wood siding and oriented strand board (OSB), has a bit more complicated relationship with tariffs. CEO William Southern argues that OSB is a "traded commodity." In plain English, that means there's no brand loyalty with OSB, and its pricing is heavily influenced by the costs of wood fiber and resin. As such, increases in tariff costs will feed through into higher prices across the industry.

Its engineered wood siding business sources wood fiber from the U.S. and Canada, and it will be affected by any tariffs placed on Canadian wood fiber. Still, Louisiana-Pacific has two engineered wood siding mills in Canada from which it could potentially increase production for the Canadian market.

Meanwhile, it can produce more in the U.S. from its mills there. In addition, if significant tariffs are placed on Canadian wood fiber, it's likely that the price of its engineered wood siding would rise significantly, and the company's ability to source and produce in the U.S. could be a major plus. While President Trump hasn't imposed a new tariff on Canadian softwood yet, plans are in progress , and Louisiana-Pacific could be a net winner.

In the longer-term view, engineered wood siding can grab more market share from alternatives such as vinyl and fiber cement, and at some point, new housing starts -- its key end market -- will surely start to grow again.

Pool is more resilient than you might think

Pool Corp., the wholesale distributor of pool equipment, is a surprisingly resilient business. While new pool construction is down 50% from the pandemic-induced boom in spending on the home, and management expects new pool construction in 2025 to be flat with 2024, almost 65% of its sales go to the more stable market for maintenance and minor repairs.

That helps to support sales in a slowing discretionary spending environment. In addition, note that the 60,000 new pool units expected this year in the U.S. still represent growth in the installed base of pools, which Pool Corp. could potentially sell into.

Turning to the issue of tariffs, back in February, CFO Melanie Hart said that "we do not have a significant amount of direct imports" and "do not anticipate that the currently enacted additional tariffs from China will have a material impact on sales for 2025."

While tariffs on Chinese products are significantly higher than in February, the "vast majority" of Pool's products are still "purchased domestically," she said. What's less clear is the knock-on impact on costs from its suppliers as they suffer increased costs from tariffs. Naturally, Pool will try to pass them on with price increases, but it's not clear how consumers might react.

Still, the company has good long-term growth prospects, largely because of ongoing pool maintenance spending and an eventual recovery in new pool construction growth.

Three Buffett stocks to buy

While all three stocks face some headwinds in 2025, Berkshire Hathaway and Buffett's focus is on the long term, and demand for things like soft drinks, engineered wood siding, and pool products is likely to be a feature of the economy for many years to come.

Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

