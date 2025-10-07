The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $600 Right Now

Key Points

Coca-Cola is a remarkable and steady business trading at a fair price today.

Chevron offers sizable dividend income, with room to grow.

Pool Corp. is one of Berkshire's latest buys.

Legendary investor and billionaire Warren Buffett has had a remarkable decades-long career that will begin winding down in a few months when Buffett retires as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.

The holding company boasts a portfolio of nearly four dozen stocks, carefully selected by Buffett and Berkshire's management team. Each quarter, Berkshire Hathaway discloses updates to its portfolio.

While every investor must ultimately make their own decisions, countless investors follow Berkshire Hathaway's moves, even if only for inspiration or ideas. This fool.com contributor analyzed Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio to identify the best opportunities for investors right now.

Here are three Buffett stocks that appear to be solid buys right now. You can buy a share of all three for roughly $600 today.

1. Coca-Cola

Beverage giant The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is one of Buffett's favorite stocks. Buffett has long had a public affinity for the brand. Berkshire Hathaway first bought a stake in Coca-Cola in the late 1980s, and it is one of the company's longest-tenured holdings today.

The allure of investing in Coca-Cola stock is relatively simple. It's a beloved consumer-facing business. The company sells over 200 brands of soda, tea, juice, coffee, water, and other beverages worldwide. People tend to drink Coca-Cola products throughout their daily lives, creating stable and profitable revenue streams that enable the company to distribute cash to its shareholders as dividends.

Coca-Cola's dividend track record is astounding. The company has paid and raised its dividend for 62 consecutive years, and there's currently no reason to expect that streak to end anytime soon. The stock currently yields 3%, which is in line with its long-term norms. If dividends interest you, it's rarely a bad idea to scoop up some shares of Coca-Cola at or below its long-term averages.

2. Chevron

Integrated oil major Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is used to adversity. Oil and gas prices tend to be volatile at times, and dramatic price swings can strain energy companies. However, Chevron is a diversified stalwart with both upstream and downstream operations, which, combined with prudent management, enable Chevron to navigate challenging times.

Want proof? Look no further than Chevron's dividend, which the company has raised for 37 consecutive years. Society has scrutinized fossil fuel companies at times. Still, oil and gas aren't going anywhere anytime soon, especially with surging demand for artificial intelligence, boosting energy consumption in developed countries.

Chevron's earnings and stock price can fluctuate if oil prices fall for an extended period; however, the dividend yield (4.4%) is already above its 10-year average of 4.2%. That provides investors with a solid foundation for investment returns, and the company's recent acquisition of Hess positions it for growth over the coming decade.

3. Pool Corp.

Pool Corp. (NASDAQ: POOL), one of Berkshire Hathaway's newest holdings, isn't a well known business. The company is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pools and related outdoor living supplies. While Pool Corp. operates internationally, it relies on the United States market for 93% of its sales.

Swimming pools are a significant upfront purchase and then require ongoing maintenance and supplies. A slow housing market or recession can work against Pool Corp. when pool construction is more likely to slow. Yet the company has managed to navigate slow periods quite well. The stock has outperformed the S&P 500 index over Pool Corp.'s lifetime, and management has been able to raise the dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Pool Corp. is currently in a lull, as higher interest rates and inflation have cooled demand for new in-ground pools, which can cost over $100,000. It's not usually fun investing in a cyclical stock during tough times, when pessimism is at its highest. However, doing so can prove lucrative when the company and stock recover. Perhaps that is why Berkshire Hathaway has been buying shares in recent months. Currently, Pool Corp.'s dividend yields 1.5%, its highest since 2008-2009. Investors who buy here may enjoy the ride back up as the company's business eventually gets back on its feet.

Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway and Chevron. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.