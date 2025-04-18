The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $60 Right Now

You don't need a lot of money to generate long-term wealth. Even small sums can grow immensely over time. All you need is time and the right stock picks.

Have $60 to spare? Consider splitting that sum across the two Warren Buffett stocks below. To generate true wealth, you'll likely need add to these investments over time. But getting started is the hardest part, and these two stock picks -- using fractional shares offered by many online brokerages -- instantly give you a portfolio of businesses primed to benefit from the biggest growth market this century: artificial intelligence (AI).

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Amazon is a secret bet on artificial intelligence

Most people think of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) as an e-commerce giant. But its Amazon Web Services division -- more commonly referred to simply as AWS -- is arguably the company's biggest strength right now. This division is not only delivering big profits, but also provides Amazon with its biggest growth opportunity in years.

What exactly does AWS do? It delivers on-demand cloud computing services. Think of it as a distributed computer. You can have entire applications run in "the cloud," which essentially just means that AWS is running them on its services. This allows businesses like AI start-ups to scale up infrastructure fast without needing to purchase its own equipment. In a nutshell, you can think of AWS as a rental business that rents out processing and storage capabilities.

What does this all have to do with artificial intelligence? AI applications require a lot of computing power to train and execute their models. Demand can be variable and fluctuate wildly. Cloud infrastructure allows this to occur seamlessly, scaling up and down depending on the businesses needs that day. If every AI company needed to purchase its own GPUs and build out its own infrastructure, innovation would crawl to a halt. With a 30% market share for cloud infrastructure worldwide, AWS is a top choice for many AI businesses.

Buffett's holding company, Berkshire Hathaway, owns roughly $2 billion of Amazon shares. Considering AWS contributed roughly 75% of Amazon's operating income last year, it's fair to say that Buffett and company have a lot staked on the AI economy through this position alone. But it's the next holding on this list that is truly a huge bet on AI.

This Buffett stock is already an AI winner

As with Amazon, most investors don't think of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) as an AI company. That's because most of its sales and profits are still derived from hardware, things like iMacs, iPhones, and iPads. But a growing source of revenue for the company is in App Store sales. And this gives Apple a front row ticket to the rise of AI, no matter which AI service ultimately wins out.

Over the first 65 days of 2025, the Apple Store generated $5.3 billion in revenue, up 14% year over year. Note that total revenue last quarter grew by just 4%. A huge amount of the App Store's growth has been fueled by AI applications like ChatGPT. Sales from AI applications like this jumped by roughly 50%. ChatGPT alone now has more than 45 million downloads, tripling its daily active users year over year.

Bank of America recently reaffirmed its "buy" rating on Apple stock due to the strength of its software and services segment, which includes App Store sales. While it can vary, Apple takes roughly 30% of any money paid to apps on its App Store. And because the App Store is the only official way to get applications into the hands of iPhone users, Apple maintains an immensely valuable place in the value chain.

Apple is currently the biggest position in Berkshire's portfolio, with a value of roughly $75 billion. But you don't need billions to bet on AI businesses like Amazon and Apple. Just $60 -- split evenly between both companies -- can get you started on the right path. Adding more funds later is far easier than putting your first dollars to work. Establish an initial position, maintain a long term perspective, and add additional funds whenever possible, even in small increments. Over time, even small additions can add up.

Should you invest $1,000 in Amazon right now?

Before you buy stock in Amazon, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Amazon wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $518,599!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $640,429!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 791% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 152% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 14, 2025

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Apple, Bank of America, and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.