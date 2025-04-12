The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Through a remarkable career spanning more than 70 years, Warren Buffett has demonstrated a blueprint for investing success. His disciplined approach, focusing on high-quality companies with strong fundamentals, anchored through a long-term perspective, is perhaps more important than ever amid the stock market volatility at the start of 2025.

Under Buffett's leadership, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has crushed the returns of the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) over the last several decades, and is even outperforming with an impressive 9% return year to date at the time of writing. The conglomerate's stock portfolio offers retail investors a solid starting point for investment ideas.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Here are two Buffett stocks that I believe are strong buys right now. The best part is that you'll need less than $300 to pick up one share of each to get your portfolio started.

1. Kroger

Market anxiety over the strength of the U.S. economy and the looming impact of new trade tariffs introduced by the Trump administration has created a challenging investing environment this year. Yet shares of Kroger (NYSE: KR) have defied the broader stock market sell-off, delivering a 9% return year to date.

The grocery chain operates more than 2,700 stores under a variety of brands, including King Soopers, Ralphs, and Smith's. The company's profile as a leader in consumer staples, generating consistent profitability and strong underlying free cash flows, aligns with the type of investment Buffett has traditionally favored. Indeed, Berkshire Hathaway owns 7.6% of the company's outstanding shares.

More importantly, Kroger's financial results and forward outlook remain solid, capturing steady demand for food that's unaffected by the trade war. For 2025, the company anticipates continued sales growth, targeting adjusted earnings per share (EPS) between $4.60 and $4.80, which represents a 5.1% increase at the midpoint compared to the previous year.

Kroger stands out as a dividend growth stock, having doubled its quarterly payment over the past five years to the current rate of $0.32 per share, yielding 1.9%.

Recent comments from management express confidence in further dividend growth, alongside an ongoing share repurchase authorization. Kroger's simple yet high-quality business positions the stock for more upside, rewarding shareholders over the long term.

2. DaVita

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is another Buffett stock that can represent a defensive investment, resilient to economic swings. This healthcare giant is one of the largest medical care providers in the United States, with an expanding presence in more than 13 other countries, specializing in kidney dialysis services.

Serving more than 281,000 patients and performing over 29 million dialysis treatments last year, the business benefits from the recurring and life-saving nature of the treatment, covered by unique federal legislation within the End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) program with expanded Medicare coverage for patients in the U.S.

It's easy to see what Buffett likes in this highly profitable industry leader. Berkshire Hathaway owns about 44% of the company's outstanding shares -- a stake it has built since its initial purchase in 2011.

For the full year ended Dec. 31, 2024, total revenue of $12.8 billion climbed by 5.6% year over year. Perhaps the bigger story was the jump in profitability, as adjusted EPS reached $9.68, up 26% from the year prior, driven by higher pricing and Medicare reimbursement rates. Today, DaVita stands out as a compelling investment opportunity, with a combination of sustained profitable growth and an attractive valuation.

Even with the stock climbing 8% over the past year, shares are trading at just 13 times its consensus 2025 EPS as a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, well below the company's 10-year average for the earnings multiple, which is closer to 17. I believe DaVita's stock is undervalued and well-positioned to generate positive returns over the next few years -- a view Buffett might agree with.

Why these stocks are winners

While the stock market may be unpredictable in the short term, Buffett's steadfast patience and commitment to a long-term strategy offer a vital lesson for every investor. In my opinion, Kroger and DaVita are great stocks for a diversified portfolio to navigate any market environment.

Should you invest $1,000 in Kroger right now?

Before you buy stock in Kroger, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Kroger wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $496,779!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $659,306!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 787% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 152% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 10, 2025

Dan Victor has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool recommends Kroger. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.