The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) owns a massive stock portfolio worth about $300 billion, with many of the stocks chosen by legendary investor Warren Buffett himself. There are more than 40 stocks in Berkshire's portfolio, and there's a solid case to be made for virtually all of them as long-term investments.

Having said that, some look more attractive than others right now. Here are three Warren Buffett stocks in particular that could be worth a closer look if you have an extra $1,000 or more to put to work.

Two amazing businesses with lots of room to grow

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) hasn't exactly been the best-performing megacap technology stock of 2025. It took a hit recently after reporting weak guidance for the first quarter and now trades for about 10% below its recent high.

However, there's a lot to like about Amazon right now. On the e-commerce side, sales grew by 10% year-over-year in the crucial holiday shopping quarter and still have a lot of room to grow. According to the Census Bureau, e-commerce still makes up just 16% of retail sales in the United States, and Amazon is larger than its next 10 competitors combined.

The AWS (Amazon Web Services) side is even more impressive right now. Not only is it growing at nearly twice the rate of the e-commerce business, but it is by far the most profitable part of Amazon. Despite making up just 15% of Amazon's revenue, it accounts for half of the company's operating income.

CEO Andy Jassy has done a fantastic job of improving efficiency, and Amazon's bottom line could grow rapidly in the next few years, especially if the AWS business continues to grow. And with the cloud computing market expected to more than triple in size by 2032, this seems like a probable outcome.

An industry-leading business

American Express (NYSE: AXP) has overtaken Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) as Berkshire's second-largest stock investment, and it's been a longtime Buffett favorite. And its recent performance shows that it's still a best-in-breed credit card business.

Although there are widespread concerns about consumer spending, Amex managed to grow its loan portfolio 10% year-over-year in the most recent quarter. More impressively, Amex grows without taking on excessive risk. Its annualized card member loan and receivable charge-off rate is 1.9%, and to put this into perspective, that's about one-third of Capital One's (NYSE: COF) credit card charge-off rate.

American Express has done a fantastic job of creating products that appeal to the "mass-affluent," particularly those in the younger generations. It has a best-in-class customer base, and earns interest income as well as swipe fees, unlike most other credit card lenders. And finally, it could be a major beneficiary of falling interest rates, lower corporate taxes, and looser regulations -- all trends that are likely to happen over the next few years.

Could this be the best Buffett stock to buy right now?

As a final thought, perhaps the best Warren Buffett stock to buy right now is Berkshire Hathaway itself. Not only are Berkshire's underlying businesses largely doing just fine and producing billions in operating profits every quarter, but Berkshire's $325 billion cash stockpile (which has likely increased since that number was reported) is a major factor, especially if you're worried about the uncertainty of the economy and stock market.

For the time being, Berkshire's cash is generating well in excess of $10 billion in annual interest income. But it also gives the company unmatched financial flexibility to take advantage of market volatility or economic weakness if it arrives.

