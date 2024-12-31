The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) owns a stock portfolio worth roughly $300 billion with about four dozen individual stocks in it. Legendary stock-picker Warren Buffett himself hand-selected many of them, especially the larger positions.

To be fair, there's a solid bull case to be made for most of the stocks in Berkshire's portfolio. They are generally companies that are among the leaders in their industries and have steady cash flow, and there's usually an identifiable competitive advantage, or several, which is a big cornerstone of Buffett's investing style.

Still, at any given time, there are some Buffett stocks that look more attractive than others. Here are five in particular that look like excellent buys as we head into 2025.

My top 5 Warren Buffett stocks to buy right now

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) bank stock investment has a lot to gain as interest rates come down. Its deposit cost, currently a little over 2%, should gradually come down and its net interest margin should rise. Plus, Bank of America could be a big beneficiary of the looser regulation that is expected to develop under the incoming Trump administration, as well as potentially lower corporate taxes. Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) cloud computing market that is expected to roughly triple in size by 2032, there could be tons of room to grow. Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI) Berkshire Hathaway: Last, but certainly not least, there's a solid argument to be made that the best Warren Buffett stock to buy right now is Berkshire Hathaway itself. For one thing, when backing out the value of the company's stock portfolio and cash position, Berkshire's collection of high-quality operating businesses are trading for about 13 times trailing-12-month operating earnings. And the cash position, which currently sits at about $325 billion, gives Berkshire unmatched financial flexibility to pursue attractive investment opportunities, especially if the economy weakens.

How should you allocate $1,000?

If you have $1,000 to allocate, you could simply invest $200 each into all five of these stocks, or you could choose to divide your money among the two or three you're most excited about. And of course, I can't think of a good argument against investing the entire $1,000 in Berkshire Hathaway itself. But the key takeaway is that these are five excellent long-term investments that could help you put $1,000 to work right now.

