Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 9th:

Euroseas Ltd. ESEA: This ocean-going transportation services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Euroseas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.46, compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Klabin S.A. KLBAY: This paper and pulp company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.9% over the last 60 days.

Klabin has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.48, compared with 4.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Startek, Inc. SRT: This business process outsourcing company that provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.

Startek has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.79, compared with 16.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.



