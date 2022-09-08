Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 8th:

BAE Systems plc BAESY: This company that provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Bae Systems PLC Price and Consensus

Bae Systems PLC price-consensus-chart | Bae Systems PLC Quote

BAE has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.99, compared with 35.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Bae Systems PLC PE Ratio (TTM)

Bae Systems PLC pe-ratio-ttm | Bae Systems PLC Quote

First Bank FRBA: This banking products and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

First Bank Price and Consensus

First Bank price-consensus-chart | First Bank Quote

First Bank has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.83, compared with 10.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

First Bank PE Ratio (TTM)

First Bank pe-ratio-ttm | First Bank Quote

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. FBC: This savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Flagstar Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.79, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.



Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Bae Systems PLC (BAESY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (FBC): Free Stock Analysis Report



First Bank (FRBA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.