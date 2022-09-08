Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 8th:
BAE Systems plc BAESY: This company that provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
BAE has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.99, compared with 35.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
First Bank FRBA: This banking products and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
First Bank has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.83, compared with 10.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. FBC: This savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Flagstar Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.79, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
