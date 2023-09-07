Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 7th:

Crane Company CR: This engineered industrial products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Crane has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 21.55, compared with 23.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. CVLG: This transportation and logistics company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Covenant has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.20, compared with 21.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Titan Machinery Inc. TITN: This full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Titan Machinery has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.81, compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

