Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 7th:
Crane Company CR: This engineered industrial products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
Crane Company Price and Consensus
Crane Company price-consensus-chart | Crane Company Quote
Crane has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 21.55, compared with 23.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Crane Company PE Ratio (TTM)
Crane Company pe-ratio-ttm | Crane Company Quote
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. CVLG: This transportation and logistics company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote
Covenant has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.20, compared with 21.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Quote
Titan Machinery Inc. TITN: This full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
Titan Machinery Inc. Price and Consensus
Titan Machinery Inc. price-consensus-chart | Titan Machinery Inc. Quote
Titan Machinery has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.81, compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Titan Machinery Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Titan Machinery Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Titan Machinery Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock
It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.
With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.See This Stock Now for Free >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Crane Company (CR) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.