Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 7th:

Startek, Inc. SRT: This business process outsourcing company that provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.

Startek has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.77, compared with 16.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ranger Oil Corporation ROCC: This independent oil and gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Ranger Oil has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.27, compared with 5.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PPC: This producer of fresh and frozen meat products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim’s Pride has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.75, compared with 17.35 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

