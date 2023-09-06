Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 6th:

MillerKnoll, Inc. MLKN: This interior furnishings company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

MillerKnoll has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.76, compared with 14.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. TNK: This marine transportation services company catering to the oil industry carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Teekay Tankers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.96, compared with 21.08 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. HSII: This company that provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Heidrick & Struggles has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.70, compared with 15.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

