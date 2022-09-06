Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 6th:

Euroseas Ltd. ESEA: This ocean-going transportation services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Euroseas Ltd. Price and Consensus

Euroseas Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Euroseas Ltd. Quote

Euroseas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.50, compared with 11.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Euroseas Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Euroseas Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Euroseas Ltd. Quote

Klabin S.A. KLBAY: This paper and pulp company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.9% over the last 60 days.

Klabin SA Price and Consensus

Klabin SA price-consensus-chart | Klabin SA Quote

Klabin has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.48, compared with 4.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Klabin SA PE Ratio (TTM)

Klabin SA pe-ratio-ttm | Klabin SA Quote

Orient Overseas (International) Limited OROVY: This investment holding company that provides container transport and logistics services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 14% over the last 60 days.

Orient Overseas International Ltd. Price and Consensus

Orient Overseas International Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Orient Overseas International Ltd. Quote

Orient Overseas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.25, compared with 11.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Orient Overseas International Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Orient Overseas International Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Orient Overseas International Ltd. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Klabin SA (KLBAY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Orient Overseas International Ltd. (OROVY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.