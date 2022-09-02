Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 2nd:

BAE Systems plc BAESY: This company that provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

BAE has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.05, compared with 36.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. JRVR: This specialty insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

James River has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.30, compared with 17.54 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation CHK: This exploration and production company of oil and natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

Chesapeake has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.49, compared with 17.49 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.



