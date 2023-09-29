Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 29:

ING Groep N.V. ING: This company which provides banking products and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

ING Group, N.V. Price and Consensus

ING Group, N.V. price-consensus-chart | ING Group, N.V. Quote

ING Groep has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.73, compared with 10.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

ING Group, N.V. PE Ratio (TTM)

ING Group, N.V. pe-ratio-ttm | ING Group, N.V. Quote

Lithia Motors, Inc. LAD: This automotive retailers company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Lithia Motors, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lithia Motors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lithia Motors, Inc. Quote

Lithia Motors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.83, compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Lithia Motors, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Lithia Motors, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Lithia Motors, Inc. Quote

National Fuel Gas Company NFG: This diversified energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

National Fuel Gas Company Price and Consensus

National Fuel Gas Company price-consensus-chart | National Fuel Gas Company Quote

National Fuel Gas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.92, compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

National Fuel Gas Company PE Ratio (TTM)

National Fuel Gas Company pe-ratio-ttm | National Fuel Gas Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ING Group, N.V. (ING) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.