Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 29th:

Legacy Housing Corporation LEGH: This tiny houses and manufactured homes company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Legacy Housing has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.88, compared with 16.25 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Infineon Technologies AG IFNNY: This semiconductor and related solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Infineon has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.30, compared with 16.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL: This company which runs a restaurant and gift store chain carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Cracker Barrel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.90, compared with 16.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.



