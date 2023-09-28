Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 28:

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. GPI: This automobile company carriesa Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.89, compared with 8.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. GRNT: This oil and gas investment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

Granite Ridge Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.46 compared with 15.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. HRTG: This insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 84.4% over the last 60 days.

Heritage Insurance has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.22 compared with 17.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

