Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 27:

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETD: This interior design company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Ethan Allen Interiors has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.08, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

SM Energy Company SM: This oil and gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

SM Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.85, compared with 15.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. FBIZ: This bank holding company for First Business Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

First Business has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.87, compared with 8.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

