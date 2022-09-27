Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 27th:

Euroseas Ltd. ESEA: This ocean-going transportation services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Euroseas Ltd. Price and Consensus

Euroseas Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Euroseas Ltd. Quote

Euroseas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.29, compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Euroseas Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Euroseas Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Euroseas Ltd. Quote

CI Financial Corp. CIXX: This publicly owned asset management holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

CI Financial Corp. Price and Consensus

CI Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | CI Financial Corp. Quote

CI Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.00, compared with 12.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CI Financial Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

CI Financial Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | CI Financial Corp. Quote

Equinor ASA EQNR: This explorer and producer of petroleum and related products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Equinor ASA Price and Consensus

Equinor ASA price-consensus-chart | Equinor ASA Quote

Equinor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.09, compared with 6.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Equinor ASA PE Ratio (TTM)

Equinor ASA pe-ratio-ttm | Equinor ASA Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.



Just Released: Zacks Unveils the Top 5 EV Stocks for 2022

For several months now, electric vehicles have been disrupting the $82 billion automotive industry. And that disruption is only getting bigger thanks to sky-high gas prices. Even titans in the financial industry including George Soros, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio have invested in this unstoppable wave. You don't want to be sitting on your hands while EV stocks break out and climb to new highs. In a new free report, Zacks is revealing the top 5 EV stocks for investors. Next year, don't look back on today wishing you had taken advantage of this opportunity.>>Send me my free report revealing the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Equinor ASA (EQNR): Free Stock Analysis Report



CI Financial Corp. (CIXX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.