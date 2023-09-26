Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 26:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. JAKK: This company which develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and related products worldwide carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.

JAKKS Pacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.82, compared with 25.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Pampa Energía S.A. PAM: This energy integrated company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.3% over the last 60 days.

Pampa has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.75, compared with 39.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

North American Construction Group Ltd. NOA: This company which provides construction and mining services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

North American Construction Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.29, compared with 17.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.