Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 26th:

Range Resources Corporation RRC: This independent oil and natural gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Range Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.55, compared with 4.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. NLY: This diversified capital management company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Annaly has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.25, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Startek, Inc. SRT: This business process outsourcing company that provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.

Startek has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.26, compared with 15.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.



