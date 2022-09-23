Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 23rd:

CVR Energy CVI: This Texas-based independent refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels and petroleum products,carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.

CVR Energy Inc. Price and Consensus

CVR Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | CVR Energy Inc. Quote

CVR Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.15 compared with 6.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CVR Energy Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

CVR Energy Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | CVR Energy Inc. Quote

CI Financial CIXX: This Toronto, Canada-based company which offer asset management and wealth management advisory services,carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

CI Financial Corp. Price and Consensus

CI Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | CI Financial Corp. Quote

CI Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.30 compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CI Financial Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

CI Financial Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | CI Financial Corp. Quote

Oxford Industries OXM: This apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Oxford Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Oxford Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Oxford Industries, Inc. Quote

Oxford Industries has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.74 compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Oxford Industries, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Oxford Industries, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



CVR Energy Inc. (CVI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM): Free Stock Analysis Report



CI Financial Corp. (CIXX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.