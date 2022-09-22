Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 22nd:

Costamare CMRE: This company which operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 1.0% over the last 60 days.

Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus

Costamare Inc. price-consensus-chart | Costamare Inc. Quote

Costamare has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.49 compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Costamare Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Costamare Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Costamare Inc. Quote

Stellantis STLA: This Netherlands-based automakers and a mobility provider, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 18.0 % over the last 60 days.

Stellantis N.V. Price and Consensus

Stellantis N.V. price-consensus-chart | Stellantis N.V. Quote

Stellantis has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.58 compared with 4.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Stellantis N.V. PE Ratio (TTM)

Stellantis N.V. pe-ratio-ttm | Stellantis N.V. Quote

Triton TRTN: This company which is the largest lessor of intermodal containers i.e large steel boxes that are used for transporting freight by ship/rail/truck, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Triton International Limited Price and Consensus

Triton International Limited price-consensus-chart | Triton International Limited Quote

Triton has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.28 compared with 6.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Triton International Limited PE Ratio (TTM)

Triton International Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Triton International Limited Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.



