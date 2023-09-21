News & Insights

Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 21st

September 21, 2023 — 04:23 am EDT

Here is one stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 21:

Celestica Inc. CLS: This company which provides supply chain solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Celestica has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.99, compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

