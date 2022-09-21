Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 21st:

Orient Overseas International OROVY: This Hong Kong-based container transport and logistics services company which also provides freight management services, extensive domestic distribution services and supply-chain management, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 14.0% over the last 60 days.

Orient Overseas International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.20 compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Permian Resources Corporation PR: This independent oil and natural gas company which focuses on the responsible acquisition, optimization and development of high-return oil and natural gas properties, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Permian Resources Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.61 compared with 5.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Axis Capital HoldingsAXS: This company which provides a broad range of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to its clients on a worldwide basis, through operating subsidiaries and branch networks based in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, Canada, Latin America and the Middle East, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Axis Capital Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.28 compared with 15.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

