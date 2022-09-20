Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 20th:

StarTek SRT: This company which is a global provider of process management services and owns and operates branded vertical market Internet web sites, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.

StarTek has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.12 compared with 16.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

First BanCorp. FBP: This bank holding company which provides innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients, carries a Zacks Rank #1 and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 7.4 % over the last 60 days.

First BanCorp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.05 compared with 11.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Imperial Oil (IMO): This Hartsville-basedcompany which is a leading provider of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging and packaging supply chain services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Imperial Oil has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.60 compared with 8.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.



