Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 1st:

Teekay Tankers Ltd. TNK: This marine transportation services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Teekay Tankers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.95, compared with 21.07 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PAG: This diversified transportation services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Penske Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.00, compared with 21.07 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. TCPC: This business development company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

BlackRock TCP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.70, compared with 7.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

